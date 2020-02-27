Log in
Tech Down as Coronavirus Fears Disrupts Industry Practices -- Tech Roundup

02/27/2020 | 05:09pm EST

The technology sector fell as the spread of coronavirus disrupted the industry's business practices.

The PHLX Soxx Semiconductor index, which tracks some of the largest chip makers, fell sharply amid concerns that the intricate supply routes for chips and other device components would be cut off by coronavirus-control measures.

Technology bellwethers Microsoft and Facebook canceled plans to participate in major industry events within the next few months, joining a growing list of businesses curbing employee travel in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Facebook won't hold its annual developer conference in May in San Jose, Calif. Microsoft pulled out of the videogame industry's principal conference, known as GDC, which is slated to take place in mid-March.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK -3.78% 189.75 Delayed Quote.-3.92%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -7.05% 158.18 Delayed Quote.7.91%
