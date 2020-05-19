Tech Down as Investors Reverse Bets On Reopening -- Tech Roundup

The technology sector fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as investors reversed bets that the U.S. economic reopening would move rapidly.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications recouped some of Monday's losses after a report on specialist publication Stat News threw cold water on a promising update from a Moderna vaccine trial.

Shares of Microsoft, another company whose shares were popular during the "lockdown" period because of the increased importance of the digital world, were flat after the software giant said it acquired Softomotive, a London-headquartered software company specializing in so-called robotic-process automation -- software with the ability to perform repetitive tasks.

