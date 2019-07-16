Tech Down as Momentum Fades -- Tech Roundup

The technology sector fell as it lost some of the momentum that has made it the biggest gainer of the 11 Standard & Poor's 500 industry groups for the year to date. DoorDash will start making deliveries from McDonald's restaurants in Houston later this month, a blow to Uber Technologies, which had exclusive delivery rights for McDonald's previously. Amazon.com shares fell slightly on the second day of its "Prime Day" annual promotional sale. On Tuesday, meal-kit delivery service Blue Apron said it would add plant-based proteins to some of its meal kits as part of a collaboration with Beyond Meat beginning in August. Apple's compliance chief defended the gadget maker's App Store in a congressional hearing about claims of monopolistic practices at the software exchange.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com