Tech Down as Rebound Rally Stalls -- Tech Roundup

12/28/2018 | 10:52pm CET

Shares of technology companies ticked down as mega cap companies gave back some of their outsized gains on the week. Microsoft ticked down after rising more Personal-computer maker and computer-services giant Dell started trading on the New York Stock Exchange, returning to public markets via a complex merger with a tracking stock for its VMware unit. The newly public shares Larry Ellison joined the board of Tesla, the latest sign of the former Oracle chief executive's support for Tesla head Elon Musk.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

