Tech Down as Rotation Into Value Stocks Continues -- Tech Roundup

The technology sector fell as traders continued to rotate out of growth stocks and into less momentum-driven areas of the stock market.

Congress opened a new front in the government's antitrust probe of giant technology firms, with House lawmakers on Friday demanding emails and other records from some of the industry's top chief executives, including leaders of Amazon.com, Facebook, Apple and Alphabet, as they look for evidence of anticompetitive behavior.

Shares of cloud-computing concern Cloudflare rose by more than 20% at the opening bell on its stock-market debut Friday, after pricing above the anticipation initial-public offering range.

Shares of Broadcom fell after the chip maker, whose sales have been hurt by restrictions on dealings with Chinese customer Huawei Technologies, warned that its semiconductor business is not yet in recovery mode.

