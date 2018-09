Shares of tech companies fell as traders continued to rotate out of a sector that led the bull market for much of the last 10 years. Chinese music-streaming service Tencent Music Entertainment may seek to raise $2 billion in a U.S. initial-public offering, Reuters reported. Tesla shares recouped some of their recent losses even as auto-market veterans warned that the electric-car maker's tendency to attract controversy could hurt the outlook for its business.

