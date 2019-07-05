Tech Down as Samsung Underscores Huawei-Ban Impact, Trade Fight Impact -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies ticked down as one of the world's largest chip makers warned it's still feeling the repercussions of clashes between the U.S. and China. Samsung Electronics said it expects its second-quarter operating profit to decline 56% from a year earlier as sluggish demand for memory chips and the fallout from the U.S.-China trade dispute weighed on growth. China's Huawei Technologies disputed findings from a U.S. cybersecurity firm that its gear is far more likely to contain "vulnerabilities" than equipment from rival companies, characterizing the analysis as incomplete and inaccurate. The report from Ohio firm Finite State was seen as supporting the Trump administration's case that Huawei was exposing U.S. tech companies to security risks. The U.S. responded to Huawei's claims in court that it had no national-security grounds to target the company, saying it had a long track record of voicing concerns about the threat from Huawei's technology. The PHLX Semiconductor Index, described by strategists as the front line of the battle between the U.S. and China over the role of Huawei Technologies in the global supply chain, retreated Friday. Britain's competition regulator is reviewing Amazon.com's investment in U.K. food-delivery startup Deliveroo, as the expansion of Silicon Valley giants heightens antitrust concerns in markets around the globe.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com