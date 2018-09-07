Tech Down as Sector Continues Retreat From Favor -- Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies ticked down as traders continued to shy away from the sector that led the broad market for much of a decade-long bull run. Intel, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies and other tech companies are seeking to convince the U.S. Trade Representative to scrap plans to place tariffs on Chinese products they say are vital to rolling out fifth-generation wireless services in the U.S. Tesla's share price bounced around its 2018 low Friday after the electric-car maker said its top accounting executive and a human-resources executive quit, departures that coincided with footage of Chief Executive Elon Musk appearing to smoke marijuana during an interview.

