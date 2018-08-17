Log in
Tech Down as Tesla, Nvidia Weigh -- Tech Roundup

08/17/2018 | 10:43pm CEST

Shares of tech companies fell slightly as some bull-market leaders stumbled. Tesla shares fell sharply after the electric-car maker's chief executive gave an emotional interview to the New York Times, saying a tweet about taking the company private at $420 a share was partly inspired by smoking marijuana. A Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into the tweet could make it hard for Tesla to raise cash from new investors, The Wall Street Journal reported, noting that the company had $2.2 billion in cash at the end of the second quarter, and was burning through cash at a rapid clip. Shares of chip maker Nvidia fell after the company's chief executive said the boost to its profits from digital-currency miners' demand for its chips was likely exhausted. "Our revenue outlook had anticipated cryptocurrency-specific products declining to approximately $100 million, while actual crypto-specific product revenue was $18 million," Kress said in prepared remarks, as reported earlier.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

