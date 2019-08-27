Tech Down as Trade Tensions Simmer -- Tech Roundup

The technology sector fell as fears about trade tensions resurfaced.

Chip maker Globalfoundries launched a legal attack on several fronts against larger rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, including a request that the U.S. government impose an import ban that could hit items such as iPhones, Lenovo laptops and other electronic devices.

Investment firm Warburg Pincus agreed to buy a majority stake in physical-therapy software provider WebPT from venture-capital firm Battery Ventures.

Uber Technologies fell after reports that Anthony Levandowski, an expert in self-driving car technology who Google's parent company Alphabet alleged stole technology secrets and took them with him to the ride-hailing app, was charged by federal authorities with 33 counts of trade-secret theft.

