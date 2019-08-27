Log in
Tech Down as Trade Tensions Simmer -- Tech Roundup

08/27/2019 | 05:22pm EDT

The technology sector fell as fears about trade tensions resurfaced.

Chip maker Globalfoundries launched a legal attack on several fronts against larger rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, including a request that the U.S. government impose an import ban that could hit items such as iPhones, Lenovo laptops and other electronic devices.

Investment firm Warburg Pincus agreed to buy a majority stake in physical-therapy software provider WebPT from venture-capital firm Battery Ventures.

Uber Technologies fell after reports that Anthony Levandowski, an expert in self-driving car technology who Google's parent company Alphabet alleged stole technology secrets and took them with him to the ride-hailing app, was charged by federal authorities with 33 counts of trade-secret theft.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LEGEND HOLDINGS CORP 1.81% 16.86 End-of-day quote.-16.95%
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED -0.38% 5.22 End-of-day quote.-2.61%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC -0.60% 33.11 Delayed Quote.0.00%
