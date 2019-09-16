Tech Down on Flight From Momentum Sectors -- Tech Roundup

The technology sector fell as investors continued to retreat from the stocks that have gained the most in recent years.

"Momentum has rolled over because the market thinks it's the end of 'Goldilocks,'" said strategists at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients. "This breakdown signals the end of Goldilocks at best and a recession at worst. Both outcomes suggest that the big winners this year are likely to come under further pressure."

Similarly, charts drawn up by strategists at brokerage Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research suggest that a rotation from "momentum" stocks--many of which are tech stocks--into value stocks this extreme is usually sustained for a year or more.

Amazon.com has adjusted its product-search system to more prominently feature listings that are more profitable for the company, said people who worked on the project--a move, contested internally, that could favor Amazon's own brands.

Shares of New Relic plunged after the "cloud" software company cut its revenue projection for the year and said two top executives are departing.

