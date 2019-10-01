Tech Down on Global Slowdown Fears -- Tech Roundup

The technology sector fell amid fears of a global economic slowdown.

Manufacturing surveys from the euro zone and the U.S. hinted at a factory slowdown rippling around the world. The World Trade Organization warned that global trade will expand at the most meager rate this year since the end of the last global recession.

Amazon.com is advancing a plan to open a chain of U.S. grocery stores with early outposts in Los Angeles, Chicago and Philadelphia, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Sony shares fell after the electronics giant cut the price on its cloud gaming offering, which allows gamers to stream PlayStation games.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com