Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tech Down on Growth Fears -- Tech Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 04:44pm EST

Shares of technology companies fell as traders rotated out of sectors sensitive to changes in global growth. European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the central bank would reverse course and provide more monetary stimulus in the form of long-term cheap loans to banks, a reflection of the bank's expectations of a growth slowdown. Shares of software maker Bandwidth rose sharply after increasing the size of its public offering. Airbnb agreed to buy hotel-booking site Hotel Tonight as it seeks to diversify its offerings ahead of a planned initial-public offering. Digital-health startup Livongo Health is preparing for an initial public offering as soon as the third quarter of 2019, joining a horde of technology companies racing to tap the public markets.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:14pDECORAH AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : Bus Trip Arranged to Central Plains Dairy Expo
PU
05:14pUN ESCWA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COMM : Regional launch of global awareness campaign for the good treatment of children with disabilities
PU
05:11pEU ready to respond to higher U.S. tariffs with own measures - Germany
RE
05:04pLINN COUNTY IA : Featured in Business View Magazine for Best Sustainable Practices by Governments
PU
05:01pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks End Lower After the ECB Launches Fresh Stimulus Measures
DJ
04:51pStock-Market Volatility Takes a Bite Out of U.S. Households' Net Worth -- Update
DJ
04:48pUtilities Up on Safe-Haven Demand -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
04:46pCommunications Services Down, But Not by Much, Amid Defensive Bias -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AVIVA : AVIVA : to change dividend plans under new CEO
2WIRECARD : WIRECARD AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading ..
3COUNTRYWIDE PLC : COUNTRYWIDE : hit by Brexit effect on housing market
4LAFARGEHOLCIM : LAFARGEHOLCIM : Swung to 2018 Net Profit on Cost Savings
5AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : to close U.S. pop-up stores, focus on opening more book stores

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.