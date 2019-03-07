Tech Down on Growth Fears -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies fell as traders rotated out of sectors sensitive to changes in global growth. European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the central bank would reverse course and provide more monetary stimulus in the form of long-term cheap loans to banks, a reflection of the bank's expectations of a growth slowdown. Shares of software maker Bandwidth rose sharply after increasing the size of its public offering. Airbnb agreed to buy hotel-booking site Hotel Tonight as it seeks to diversify its offerings ahead of a planned initial-public offering. Digital-health startup Livongo Health is preparing for an initial public offering as soon as the third quarter of 2019, joining a horde of technology companies racing to tap the public markets.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com