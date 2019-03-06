Log in
Tech Down on Trade-Deal Nerves -- Tech Roundup

03/06/2019 | 05:03pm EST

Shares of technology companies fell amid nervousness about the prospects for a comprehensive trade deal. Amazon.com is shutting down all 87 of its U.S. pop-up stores, ending the retailer's yearslong experiment with these small stores even as it pursues other forms of bricks-and-mortar business. Electric car maker Tesla faces criticisms from Chinese customers complaining that they ended up paying thousands of dollars more for their new cars because they bought before the company's recently enacted price cuts. Tesla's chief executive, Elon Musk, has sought to appease disgruntled customers by offering discounts on other services. Qualcomm is contending that U.S. national security could be undermined by a Federal Trade Commission case challenging the patent-royalty fees it charges for smartphones, an argument that some U.S. government officials might be sympathetic toward. Southeast Asian ride-hailing company Grab Holdings raised $1.46 billion in fresh funding from Japan's SoftBank Group as it seeks to diversify its business beyond transportation services. Shares of health-focused wearables maker Fitbit rose as the company revealed several new products, including one that would present drastically cheaper competition to the Apple Watch.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

