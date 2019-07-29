Tech Down on Trade, Growth Nerves -- Tech Roundup

The technology sector fell amid nervousness about the outlook for trade talks and corporate growth for the balance of the fiscal year.

"Halfway through the second-quarter earnings season, reported earnings have topped consensus by 3% driven by Communication Services and Tech," said strategists at brokerage Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research. "But second half estimates have fallen 1% since the start of July on weak guidance."

Swedish investment firm EQT and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a majority stake in Waystar in a deal that values the healthcare billing-software provider at $2.7 billion.

Microsoft agreed to buy closely held data-privacy software maker Blue Talon for an undisclosed price.

Traveloka, one of the largest online travel companies in Southeast Asia, is in talks to raise fresh funds that could value the Indonesian startup at as much as $4.5 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Shares of ride-hailing app Uber Technologies fell after reports that it would lay off about one third of its marketing employees, or about 400 people. Shares of Uber's rival Lyft fell after reports that its chief operating officer was leaving.

