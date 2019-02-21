Tech Entrepreneur Files Patent Infringement Complaint over “HEB Go”

Digital Retail Apps (DRA), creator of the mobile self-checkout
applications SelfPay® and SelfPay® Staff, filed a complaint yesterday
for patent infringement, breach of contract, and unfair competition
against HEB Grocery Company LP, in federal court, charging the grocery
retailer with developing its own application (HEB Go) using unlicensed
DRA technology.
The complaint states that, after presenting itself as a potential
customer and signing legal documents allowing it in-depth access to
DRA’s sample products, HEB then launched its own competing product using
DRA’s ideas and technology. According to the complaint:
-
HEB attended a demonstration of the SelfPay apps and met with DRA
salespeople in early Oct. 2014;
-
HEB employees exchanged emails with DRA and its agents concerning
SelfPay in mid-Oct. 2014;
-
On Nov. 11, 2015, individuals DRA understood to be an HEB mobile
application developer and an HEB application portfolio manager each
ordered SelfPay “trial boxes” for more comprehensive investigations of
how SelfPay works. In activating the trial boxes, these individuals
signed Terms of Agreement documents essentially stating they would not
use the technology beyond evaluation unless licensed through DRA.
-
On Nov. 12, 2015, in a phone conversation with a DRA salesperson, an
HEB representative indicated the grocer might participate in a pilot
program for SelfPay
-
On Nov. 19, 2015, the individuals associated with HEB engaged the
SelfPay trial box and made two sample product “purchases.”
-
On Dec. 5, 2017, HEB launched its own competing product, having had no
further discussions with DRA.
“I didn’t start DRA to litigate; I did it because I wanted to get my
ideas and products for cashier-free retail in the market,” said DRA
founder and inventor on the SelfPay patents, Wendy MacKinnon. “It took a
lot of time, skill, and hard work to design these products and raise
capital to make and market them. We worked with HEB in good faith, but
their interest in our product was dishonest. They took our ideas for
themselves, violating our patents and their contractual obligations to
us.”
MacKinnon filed for patent protection of the SelfPay technology in 2012
and 2013, resulting in U.S. Patent Nos. 8,720,771 and 9,934,506.
SelfPay is advertised as saving shoppers time, allowing them to skip the
checkout line by using their own mobile device to scan items, fill a
shopping cart, and pay for the items in-app using a variety of supported
payment methods, such as credit or debit cards, Apple Pay, PayPal, and
others.
“Our target customers are global chain retailers looking to offer their
customers a truly mobile shopping and payment option, direct from the
aisle of their physical store,” said MacKinnon.
DRA believes the use of SelfPay increases basket size by as much as 10
percent, by bringing the convenience of online shopping into the
spontaneous and often impulse-based in-store environment. SelfPay
integrates with retailers' payments and point of sale (POS) systems by
interfacing between the shopper's mobile device and the retailer's
back-end computer systems and processes.
About Digital Retail Apps
After a career as a retail and consumer technology strategy consultant
to Fortune 100 companies, Wendy MacKinnon founded Digital Retail Apps
(DRA) in 2012. DRA is a private company that creates and sells the
mobile self-checkout applications SelfPay® and SelfPay® Staff. SelfPay
gives shoppers a way to skip the checkout line and retailers a simple
way to validate digital receipts on exit, assisting with loss prevention
and providing a staff audit trail. SelfPay is not another mobile wallet;
it’s a better in-store shopper experience. SelfPay is a registered
trademark of Digital Retail Apps., Inc.
