Tech Falls as Tesla's Wild Ride Continues -- Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies ticked down as traders remained wary of bull market leaders such as Facebook, Amazon.com and Tesla.

Tesla shares recouped a modicum of their losses after a volatile session. Analysts at brokerage JPMorgan cut their price target on shares of the electric-car maker, saying Chief Executive Elon Musk's efforts to take the company private appeared to be at an earlier stage than previously thought. Separately, some Tesla suppliers told The Wall Street Journal the company has tried to stretch out payments or asked for significant cash back while others voiced concerns about the auto maker's financial strength in the wake of a tumultuous year.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com