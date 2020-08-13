Log in
Tech Flat After Cisco, Lenovo Earnings -- Tech Roundup

08/13/2020 | 05:24pm EDT

Shares of technology companies fell after weak earnings from some major hardware makers.

Cisco shares fell after the router and network technology maker posted a 9.5% decline in fiscal fourth-quarter revenue and projected an even steeper retreat for the current period.

Chinese personal-computer maker Lenovo Group said net profit for the first quarter rose 31%, supported by surging demand for personal computers from workers and students who were forced to stay at home due to government efforts to control the pandemic.

Amazon.com Inc.'s cloud division said Thursday it has launched a commercial service that allows millions of customers to experiment with quantum computing platforms produced by three technology companies, as reported earlier. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. -11.19% 42.72 Delayed Quote.0.29%
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED -3.08% 4.72 End-of-day quote.-9.75%
