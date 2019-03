Shares of technology companies were more or less flat as a weak jobs report was seen as having mixed implications for central-bank policy and global trends. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the Massachusetts Democrat running for president, on Friday called for the breakup of Amazon.com, Alphabet's Google and Facebook, a populist stance that could make antitrust in the technology industry an issue in the 2020 campaign.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com