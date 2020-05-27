Log in
Tech Flat On Rotation Into Value Sectors -- Tech Roundup

05/27/2020 | 05:18pm EDT

The technology sector were more or less flat as investors rotated out of the leaders of the last bull market into "value stocks" that are cheaper, as measured by earnings.

Stocks such as Microsoft, Apple, Google parent Alphabet and Amazon.com had a historic run-up in the last three years, leading to a concentration of capital in the largest five stocks in the Standard & Poor's 500 to a greater degree than any other time on record.

These companies held much of their value during the Covid-19 lockdown amid a perception that activity in the digital world increased even as it ground to a halt in the real world.

Another talisman of the digital world, Zoom Video Communications, continued its recent retreat.

Software maker Adobe reported several major and minor issues with its services Wednesday, including glitches on its Experience Cloud platform.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADOBE INC. -0.39% 375.17 Delayed Quote.13.75%
ALPHABET INC. -0.08% 1420.28 Delayed Quote.6.04%
APPLE INC. 0.44% 318.11 Delayed Quote.8.33%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.13% 181.81 Delayed Quote.15.14%
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. -1.24% 161.97 Delayed Quote.138.05%
