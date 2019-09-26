Tech Flat as Risk Appetite Wavers -- Tech Roundup

The technology sector was more or less flat as risk appetite wavered.

Shares of Peloton Interactive fell sharply on their stock-market debut, the latest sign of investor doubts about the initial-public offering market in general and feted "unicorn" startups in particular.

Whether or not the rotation out of high-valuation growth stocks, including technology stocks, and into value stocks continues is currently top of investors' minds, said strategists at brokerage Credit Suisse, in a research note. The Credit Suisse strategists argue that, in the U.S. stock market, the growth stocks are likely to resume their longstanding lead in performance. "Growth in the US is very different to that in Europe. U.S. growth can outperform with rising bond yields (as it did from June 2016 to October 2018 or during the Tech-Media-Telecom bubble) as U.S. growth consists of fewer bond proxies (i.e tech rather than staples)," said the Credit Suisse strategists, in a note to clients.

Shares of Ctrip.com International fell after reports that Chinese search giant Baidu was reducing its stake in the online travel agency.

Apple is looking at doubling its planned investment in a financially strapped display supplier in Japan under a revised bailout deal, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Electric-car maker Tesla rose after Chief Executive Elon Musk said the company could top its second-quarter delivery total in the third quarter.

