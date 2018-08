Shares of tech companies were more or less flat as traders remained wary of the sector after a period of volatility.

Nvidia shares ticked up despite a note from short-seller Citron predicting that shares of the graphics chip maker will fall a further 20%.

Tesla shares rose as investors awaited further developments in Chief Executive Elon Musk's efforts to take it private.

