Tech Gains Lift U.S. Stock Benchmarks

By Jessica Menton and Will Horner

Gains in technology shares powered U.S. stocks higher on Monday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 200.64 points, or 0.8%, to 25650.88. The S&P 500 climbed 40.23 points, or 1.5%, to 2783.30 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 149.92, or 2%, to 7558.06.

Tech shares in the S&P 500 gained 2.2% after Nvidia agreed to buy computer-networking supplier Mellanox Technologies in an all-cash deal valued at $6.9 billion. Nvidia's shares rose $10.50, or 7%, to $161.14, while Mellanox's shares jumped 8.51, or 7.8%, 117.89.

Shares of tech companies, the darlings of the stock market in recent years, were pummeled in the bruising fourth-quarter selloff amid worries about the health of the now 10-year-old bull market for stocks. But shares have broadly bounced back this year, with the tech sector up 15% so far this quarter.

"There may have been too much of a run up from a valuation perspective in technology stocks, but they're still a growth engine," said Ron Weiner, managing partner and director at RDM Financial Group at HighTower. "They probably sold off a little too much recently, but long term as an industry they're well positioned because technology is the future."

Apple shares rose 5.99, or 3.5%, to 178.90, among the biggest gains in the Dow industrials. Shares of Boeing dragged on the blue-chip index , slumping 22.53, or 5.3%, to 400.01 after China and Indonesia grounded all of their Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft following Sunday's deadly crash of an Ethiopian Airlines jet of the same type. Monday's losses marked Boeing's biggest one-day percentage loss since Oct. 29, shaving 152.77 points off the Dow.

Shares of other aerospace and defense companies mostly rose. United Technologies, Textron and Arconic each ticked up at least 1.6% apiece.

The pullback in Boeing is likely short-term and could mark a buying opportunity for investors, according to Mr. Weiner.

"Boeing is in the catbird seat," Mr. Weiner said. "More people are entering the middle class and they're traveling. There needs to be more airplanes and there are only two major manufacturers."

Monday's broad gains came after questions about the health of the world economy prompted stock declines Friday. A slide in Chinese exports and the lackluster U.S. jobs report led Wall Street to close out its worst week since December.

Hopes were lifted that a U.S.-China trade agreement could soon be reached after Beijing's top central banker said Sunday that China had agreed not to devalue its currency to support its exporters.

"It seems like the market is starting to move on from this, pricing in significant good news," said Geoffrey Yu, head of the investment office at UBS Wealth Management

No date has been set yet for a trade summit between President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the White House said Monday. The two sides had been discussing a potential meeting later this month.

U.S. consumers ramped up their spending in January, a sign of solid economic growth in the first quarter following a mixed jobs report Friday that raised fresh concerns about U.S. growth.

"The retail numbers were relatively good, signaling the consumer is alive and well," said John Carey, managing director and portfolio manager at Amundi Pioneer. "People are hopeful that the economic recovery is going to continue and we're not going into a recession."

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.7%. China's indexes advanced following sharp declines at the end of last week. The Shenzhen A Share Index jumped 3.9% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1%.

Write to Jessica Menton at Jessica.Menton@wsj.com