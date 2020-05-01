Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Tech Giants Pull Stocks Lower as Dow Falls More Than 600 Points

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 04:21pm EDT

By Gunjan Banerji, Avantika Chilkoti and Stuart Condie

The technology heavyweights that powered the recent market rebound stumbled Friday, dragging down the broader stock market, as the coronavirus' toll on some of the world's biggest companies grew clearer.

The S&P 500 fell 2.8% as losses accelerated midday, dragging the index into the red for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed about 622 points, or 2.6%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 3.2%, lagging behind its peers after outperforming in recent weeks.

All three indexes, as of 4 p.m. Eastern time, had losses of less than 0.5% for the week.

A busy week of corporate earnings and economic data drove big stock swings in recent days as investors parsed a flood of information highlighting the intense toll the coronavirus is having on the economy.

One of the biggest warning signs for investors: the tech giants that appeared almost untouchable even during a global pandemic showed signs of faltering as their quarterly results streamed in.

Amazon posted record revenue late Thursday but disappointed on profits as coronavirus-related costs such as employee testing and higher wages added to expenses. Apple held off on providing guidance for the current quarter for the first time since late 2003.

"It's a warning shot across the bow that no company is immune from this even if you're able to raise your top-line revenues," said Brian O'Reilly, head of market strategy for Mediolanum International Funds.

Shares of Amazon fell about 7.2%. Apple shares slipped 1.2%.

Adding to the sting, tech heavyweights have led markets higher in recent weeks, helping major indexes recover from their March lows and pushing them toward historic gains in April.

U.S. stock benchmarks clocked their largest percentage gains since 1987 last month. The S&P 500 was up 13% in April, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 11%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 15%, its biggest monthly gain since June 2000.

Highlighting the peculiar market environment of in recent weeks, as U.S. stocks finished April with big gains, other economic data this week revealed the distressing impact of the coronavirus across the country.

Consumer spending, the U.S. economy's key driver, posted its biggest monthly decline on record in March. Meanwhile, the U.S. economy shrank in the first quarter at its fastest pace since the last recession. On Friday, fresh data showed U.S. manufacturing contracting.

Several investors said the latest releases highlighted the mammoth challenge that lawmakers and policy makers face in getting the domestic economy back on a strong footing.

"For people that would be considering investing, it was a reality check, " said Don Dale, managing partner at investment firm Equity Risk Control Group.

Earlier in the week, the Federal Reserve warned of greater economic deterioration ahead but said it would use its tools to support the economy.

Several investors said they were concerned that an economic recovery could take longer than many have been expecting. Data released in coming weeks would likely be as bad, or worse, they said.

"We're going to get these constant reminders that the economy is suffering," said Adam Phillips, director of portfolio strategy at EP Wealth Advisors. "It serves as a much-needed wake-up call for the entire stock market."

Next week, for example, investors will be watching the monthly jobs report, after recent data showed that millions of Americans have filed for unemployment benefits.

Adding to investors' jitters Friday were concerns about fresh tensions between the U.S. and China. In an unusual public statement, a U.S. intelligence agency said Thursday that it was investigating whether the coronavirus may have escaped from a laboratory in Wuhan, China.

"The important thing for investors is that these tensions around trade, these tensions around technology and technology transfers, and tensions around geopolitics more broadly, these issues are going to persist and maybe even heighten as we go forward," said Joseph Little, chief global strategist at HSBC Global Asset Management.

Corporate earnings news drove swings in individual stocks. Shares of Exxon Mobil and Chevron ticked down 6.2% and 1.8%, respectively, after the companies reported a drop in demand on the back of shelter-in-place rules. The energy companies also said they would both cut back capital spending plans for 2020.

Shares of Tesla plunged Friday after Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted that the auto maker's share price was "too high." Tesla stock dropped about 9.9% to $704.61. Still, the shares are sitting on gains of almost 70% this year.

Clorox added 2.8% after the household-supplies producer issued more optimistic guidance on higher demand for cleaning supplies.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.5% to $26.34 a barrel, a muted move given wild swings in energy markets in recent weeks. Analysts expect demand for fuel to rise as lockdown rules are gradually lifted and supply eases as output cuts agreed by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries come through.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 dropped 2.3%. Japan's Nikkei 225 closed down 2.8% and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 ended 5% lower. Markets in China, Hong Kong and across most of Europe were closed for the May Day holiday.

Write to Gunjan Banerji at Gunjan.Banerji@wsj.com and Avantika Chilkoti at Avantika.Chilkoti@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -2.56% 23723.69 Delayed Quote.-14.69%
NASDAQ 100 -3.14% 8718.179484 Delayed Quote.-0.64%
NASDAQ COMP. -3.20% 8604.947891 Delayed Quote.-4.07%
NIKKEI 225 -2.84% 19619.35 Real-time Quote.-16.42%
S&P 500 -2.81% 2830.71 Delayed Quote.-9.85%
S&P/ASX 200 -5.01% 5245.9 Real-time Quote.-20.51%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Markets"
04:21pTech Giants Pull Stocks Lower as Dow Falls More Than 600 Points
DJ
02:47pTech Giants Pull Stocks Lower
DJ
01:52pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Extend Losses After Tech Giants Report Earnings
DJ
12:33pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Energy shares, Trump's tariff threat drag FTSE 100 lower
RE
12:12pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Decline After Tech Giants Report Earnings
DJ
10:51aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Lower After Tech Giants Report Earnings
DJ
10:03aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Lower After Tech Giants Report Earnings
DJ
09:47aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Lower After Tech Giants Report Earnings
DJ
08:49aU.S. Stock Futures Sink After Tech Giants Report Earnings
DJ
08:15aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : sees possible second-quarter loss as it forecasts $4 billion in COVID-19-relat..
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : SHELL B : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
3INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
4WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC : WIZZ AIR : plane lands in London in tentative return to commercial flights
5APPLE INC. : APPLE INC : Buy rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group