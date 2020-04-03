Tech Gives Back Some Gains Amid Skepticism On Growth Prospects -- Tech Roundup

The technology sector gave back some of its recent gains, amid skepticism about the sector's ability to grow during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tesla shares rose a session after the electric-car maker posted better-than-anticipated quarterly sales. But the gains were limited amid fears that Elon Musk's company could not maintain the current pace of sales growth during the pandemic.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications added to recent gains, as the video-conferencing software maker sees demand for its products surge.

"You're seeing some strength in gaming companies, some of the semiconductor chip names...the expectations are, you're going to start to see hedge funds taking position in some of the tech names they believe will come out of this stronger," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

Apple shares fell after brokerage Cowen cut its estimate for 2020 iPhone shipments for the second time in two weeks, as reported earlier. Credit Suisse also cut its iPhone shipment estimate.

