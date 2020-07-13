Tech Gives Back Some Gains As Bulls, Bears Clash On Sustainability Of Rally -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies gave back some of their gains as bulls and bears clashed over the sustainability of a rally.

"We believe tech stocks could still go another 20% to 30% higher," wrote Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives, in a recent research note.

The setbacks in economic reopening could cause a similar setback in richly valued U.S. stocks, said Lorenzo Di Mattia, manager of hedge fund Sibilla Global Fund.

Semiconductor maker Analog Devices said it has offered to buy rival Maxim Integrated Products for more than $20 billion in what would be one of the largest merger deals of the year.

Shares of electric-car maker Tesla initially continued their dizzying run, gaining more than 15% to trade near $1800, before slipping into negative territory below $1500. Investors initially jumped into Tesla shares because of the scheduling of its "battery day," in late September, when it's expected to update investors on technical progress.

Surges in the price of Tesla, which at one point Monday was worth more than Google parent Alphabet and JPMorgan, the largest U.S. bank by assets, and other big tech companies such as Apple have engendered concerns about a valuation bubble. Tesla alone has risen seven-fold in 12 months, outpacing even the most optimistic estimates of its long-term growth rate.

"The very tight correlations between the stocks alongside rich valuations and modest overbought conditions leave little room for mistakes," said analysts at brokerage Jefferies, in a note to clients.

"Sentiment is starting to becoming euphoric similar to the 'Four Horsemen' during the late 1990s."

More established practices for trading-in iPhones gives Apple a competitive advantage as users will likely seek to tap the value of their existing phones when shopping for new ones, said one brokerage.

"IPhone users sit on $147 billion of trade-in value with the potential to fund 31% of iPhone purchases over the next three years," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients.

The Morgan Stanley analysts said recent surveys indicated that more consumers are adopting the practice of trading in phones to the extent that the brokerage boosted its forecast for future iPhone sales and for the price of Apple's shares.

