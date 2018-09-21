Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tech Gives Back Some Gains Awaiting IPhone Demand Signs -- Tech Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 11:25pm CEST

Shares of tech companies gave back some of their recent gains as investors awaited reports on demand for Apple's latest generation of iPhones.

Customers queued up outside Apple stores across the U.S. on the day that the new iPhones became available.

Home-sharing website Airbnb asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to change rules to potentially allow hosts to own a stake in the company.

Digital freight-booking startup Convoy raised $185 million in a funding round led by an investment arm of Google parent company Alphabet.

Adobe shares fell slightly the session after the software maker said it would buy marketing-tech concern Marketo for $4.75 billion.

Chip maker Micron warned that the rate of its memory-chip sales would slow, partly because of delays in delivery of high-end Intel chips to personal-computer makers.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09/21BLM BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT : Wyoming oil and gas lease sale garners $61 million
PU
09/21KEYSTONE XL PIPELINE ROUTE WOULD NOT HARM ENVIRONMENT : State Department
RE
09/21Industrials Higher on Hopes for U.S.-China Compromise -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
09/21Materials Fall as Dollar Rebounds -- Materials Roundup
DJ
09/21Health Care Up, Defensive Sectors Draw Investors -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
09/21Consumer Companies Fall on Services Sector Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
09/21Energy Higher as Saudi Officials See Tight Supplies for October -- Energy Roundup
DJ
09/21Financials Higher Ahead of Fed Meeting -- Financials Roundup
DJ
09/21Tech Gives Back Some Gains Awaiting IPhone Demand Signs -- Tech Roundup
DJ
09/21S&P STANDARD & POOR'S : U.S. High Quality Preferred Stock Index Consultation Results
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1UPCO INTERNATIONAL INC : COSERFI S.R.L.: Early Warning Report
2SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Lannett Compa..
3CATERPILLAR : Caterpillar leans on old playbook to cope with Trump tariffs
4REPSOL : Caixa, Repsol Shares Fall After Caixa's Stake Sale News
5MAZOR ROBOTICS LTD : MAZOR ROBOTICS : Medtronic to acquire Mazor in $1.64 billion deal

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.