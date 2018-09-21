Tech Gives Back Some Gains Awaiting IPhone Demand Signs -- Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies gave back some of their recent gains as investors awaited reports on demand for Apple's latest generation of iPhones.

Customers queued up outside Apple stores across the U.S. on the day that the new iPhones became available.

Home-sharing website Airbnb asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to change rules to potentially allow hosts to own a stake in the company.

Digital freight-booking startup Convoy raised $185 million in a funding round led by an investment arm of Google parent company Alphabet.

Adobe shares fell slightly the session after the software maker said it would buy marketing-tech concern Marketo for $4.75 billion.

Chip maker Micron warned that the rate of its memory-chip sales would slow, partly because of delays in delivery of high-end Intel chips to personal-computer makers.

