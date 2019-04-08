Tech Hiring Cools in March

By Angus Loten

Employers across the U.S. economy cut 155,000 information-technology jobs last month, following a sharp upturn in IT hiring in February, according to an analysis of the latest federal employment data by CompTIA Inc.

A total of 11.8 million people held tech jobs in 2018, up 2.3% from 2017. Tech positions accounted for 7.6% of the total U.S. workforce, up from 7.2%, CompTIA estimates.

Despite employment declines in March, the unemployment rate for IT occupations dropped to 1.9%, from 2.3% in February, the technology trade group said.

Hiring by U.S. businesses for all jobs in March increased a seasonally adjusted 196,000, up from 33,000 the previous month, while the overall unemployment rate inched up to 3.8%, the Labor Department reported Friday.

Postings for core IT positions by employers across all industries in March rose an estimated 62,433, after falling by nearly 40,000 in February, CompTIA said.

The highest demand was for software developers, followed by computer-user support specialists, computer-systems engineers and architects, computer-systems analysts and IT project managers.

Employment at companies within the tech sector rose by 16,000 jobs in March, up from 7,500 in February, with IT occupations accounting for roughly 44% of total tech-sector employment. The total also includes sales, marketing and other nontech positions at tech companies.

The sharpest gains at tech firms were led by IT and software services businesses, and computer, electronics and semiconductor manufacturers, driven by demand for technology-services staff, custom-software developers and computer-systems designers, the group said.

Tim Herbert, CompTIA's senior vice president for research and market intelligence, said demand for these and other IT skills aligns with recent investments in technology.

"Technology services and software account for nearly half of spending in the U.S. tech market," he said, citing continued growth in cloud computing, edge computing, 5G wireless networks and other infrastructure technologies.

He expects to see ongoing demand for tech workers in the software development and IT services and application fields.

