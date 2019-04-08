Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tech Hiring Cools in March

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 05:59pm EDT

By Angus Loten

Employers across the U.S. economy cut 155,000 information-technology jobs last month, following a sharp upturn in IT hiring in February, according to an analysis of the latest federal employment data by CompTIA Inc.

A total of 11.8 million people held tech jobs in 2018, up 2.3% from 2017. Tech positions accounted for 7.6% of the total U.S. workforce, up from 7.2%, CompTIA estimates.

Despite employment declines in March, the unemployment rate for IT occupations dropped to 1.9%, from 2.3% in February, the technology trade group said.

Hiring by U.S. businesses for all jobs in March increased a seasonally adjusted 196,000, up from 33,000 the previous month, while the overall unemployment rate inched up to 3.8%, the Labor Department reported Friday.

Postings for core IT positions by employers across all industries in March rose an estimated 62,433, after falling by nearly 40,000 in February, CompTIA said.

The highest demand was for software developers, followed by computer-user support specialists, computer-systems engineers and architects, computer-systems analysts and IT project managers.

Employment at companies within the tech sector rose by 16,000 jobs in March, up from 7,500 in February, with IT occupations accounting for roughly 44% of total tech-sector employment. The total also includes sales, marketing and other nontech positions at tech companies.

The sharpest gains at tech firms were led by IT and software services businesses, and computer, electronics and semiconductor manufacturers, driven by demand for technology-services staff, custom-software developers and computer-systems designers, the group said.

Tim Herbert, CompTIA's senior vice president for research and market intelligence, said demand for these and other IT skills aligns with recent investments in technology.

"Technology services and software account for nearly half of spending in the U.S. tech market," he said, citing continued growth in cloud computing, edge computing, 5G wireless networks and other infrastructure technologies.

He expects to see ongoing demand for tech workers in the software development and IT services and application fields.

Write to Angus Loten at angus.loten@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:23pROMAN CATHOLIC DIOCESE OF PORTLAND : Bishop Deeley Announces Four Pastor Assignments
PU
06:13pU S SENATE COMMITTEE ON ENERGY AND NATURAL RESOUR : Manchin Bill Requires DOE To Examine National Security Benefits Of Appalachian Storage Hub
PU
06:00pU.S. 'not satisfied yet' in China trade talks - White House official
RE
05:59pTech Hiring Cools in March
DJ
05:43pUN UNITED NATIONS : Security Council Sanctions Committee concerning Iraq Removes 13 Entities from Its Sanctions List
PU
05:42pU.S. 'NOT SATISFIED YET' IN CHINA TRADE TALKS : White House official
RE
05:38pGOVERNMENT OF ONTARIO : Ontario Introduces Transparency Measures to Reveal True Cost of Carbon Tax on Home Heating and Gas
PU
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:13pEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : reaches out to Poland's regions
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,..
2AUGA GROUP : Notice on Convocation of the ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AUGA group, AB on 30 Apr..
3TIER REIT INC : TIER REIT INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC I..
4DAIMLER AG : THE NEW MERCEDES-AMG CLA 35 4MATIC: When iconic design meets strength and intelligence
5WASTE CONNECTIONS INC : WASTE CONNECTIONS : Statement On Passing Of Board Member, Robert H. Davis

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About