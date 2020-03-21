Tech Innovator UGREEN Unveils Apple-Certified Charging Accessories Outperforming Market Products in Speed and Power

UGREEN, the highly-rated manufacturer of electronic accessories and consumer technology products, is introducing to the market its new collection of phone accessories and charging devices in March – the big month for the consumer electronics industry as the market anticipates Apple to again break the news with new product launches.

For nearly a decade, UGREEN has been devoted to developing professional computer and mobile phone accessories. With a highly competitive research and development team that consists of more than 200 professionals and an advanced, well-managed production line, the company excels in innovation and in delivering quality and well-designed products to the market.

After a successful 2019, when UGREEN was recognized as Amazon’s best-selling brand and stretched its online and offline retail channels into over a hundred global markets, UGREEN is planning to bring to the market more quality products that range from TWS Earbuds and charging accessories to audio and video accessories in 2020.

Set to focus heavily on charging devices this year, UGREEN developed for 2020 a newly-introduced USB-C wall charger and a USB-C to lightning charging cable, both highly compatible with Apple devices and designed to deliver top-notch performance that guarantees its consumers convenience and efficiency.

The 36W wall charger that holds a USB-A port and a USB-C port provides an all-in-one, widely compatible charging solution that can charge mobile devices from almost all popular brands in the market, including but not limited to Apple, Samsung, Google, Xiaomi, Huawei and OnePlus. It also stands out by capable of supporting not only mobile phones, but iPad, Nintendo Switch, and most stunningly, two models of MacBook Air as well.

It is a perfect company for travel and everyday life that not only enables the simultaneous charging of two electronic devices but also maximizes charging speed and efficiency. The USB-C port, for example, can charge an iPhone 11 to 50 percent in 30 minutes and bring a 13-inch MacBook Air to full battery in 2.2 hours.

Both UGREEN’s wall charger and UGREEN’s Apple MFi certified USB-C to lightning charging cable deliver the highest performance. The cable is compatible with most iPhone and iPad models. Besides fast charging speed, the cable also commits to high-speed data transfer with up to 480 Mbps data sync speed – transferring one-GB large files in 25 seconds.

UGREEN highlights its products’ safeness the same way as their functionality. The wall charger comes with all-around protection that prevents over-charge, over-voltage, short circuit, and over temperature. The nylon-braided cable that features reinforced stress points has undergone strict durability and flexibility testing – it has withstood 15000-plus bending and plugging tests. It, too, offers built-in over-voltage protection, battery protector and automatic chip recognition function that brings safeness to the utmost level.

UGREEN’s charging solutions include also portable batteries, which the company vows to develop more products that are detail-oriented and features elevated chip performance and advanced material.

With rumors circulating that Apple is set to unveil new products in its spring media event in late March, UGREEN is also looking to broaden its presence in the iPhone accessory market by introducing versatile and high-quality charging products that are to deliver safety, mobility, convenience, and efficiency to consumers around the world.

