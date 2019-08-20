Tech Lower After Reports of Antitrust Probe -- Tech Roundup

The technology sector fell after The Wall Street Journal reported that a group of states was embarking on an antitrust probe of tech giants that may dovetail with a Justice Department investigation already in the works.

The effort involving state attorneys general is likely to focus on whether a handful of dominant technology platforms use their marketplace powers to stifle competition.

Shares of Alphabet, Amazon.com and Facebook, three of the likely targets of the new investigation, fell, while another potential target, Apple, was flat. The companies generally say they operate fairly and don't engage in anticompetitive behavior.

Shares of Chinese search giant Baidu rose as a decline in second-quarter profit related to slowing Chinese economic growth wasn't as bad as feared.

Chip designer Qualcomm reached a new patent-licensing deal with smart-phone maker LG Electronics, securing its foothold in the supply chain by locking up business with one of the 10 largest smart-phone makers.

