Shares of technology companies fell as doubts emerged about the rate of U.S. economic growth.

Shares of electric-car maker Tesla fell sharply after the company's Model 3 lost its recommended status from Consumer Reports, which cited reliability concerns raised in user reviews.

On Feb. 2, 10.7 million players showed up for an in-game concert by the electronic musician Marshmello in popular game "Fortnite," according to its creator, Epic Games.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com