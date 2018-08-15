Tech Mahindra : Announces Technology and Analytics Partnership with the Jacksonville Jaguars

Tech Mahindra will bring its expertise in artificial intelligence and advanced analytics to enhance the fan experience

Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions today announced a partnership with the Jacksonville Jaguars. As the Technology and Analytics Partner and Digital Strategy Partner of the Jaguars, Tech Mahindra will provide next generation digital technology expertise, such as artificial intelligence and advanced analytics, to enrich the fan experience and create front office efficiencies.

“I am a huge admirer of football,” said CP Gurnani, Managing Director and CEO of Tech Mahindra. “The Jags embody the top three ingredients of success – strategic thinking, immaculate execution and most importantly seamless collaboration. They demonstrate the value of ambition and alternate thinking, which is core to the American ethos and just as relevant for businesses. Tech Mahindra’s connection with the Jacksonville community is already deep with HCI Group. Our multiyear partnership with the Jacksonville Jaguars will enable us to create many new opportunities in the U.S. I am excited and ready to chant DUUUVAL.”

“The Jaguars’ organization is powered by innovation,” said Jaguars President Mark Lamping. “This strategic partnership with Tech Mahindra will fuel that pursuit with a data-driven and technologically advanced approach to a variety of challenges that face a growing NFL franchise. We’re excited to welcome them to the Jaguars family and eager to get to work.”

Tech Mahindra has also committed to empowering the Northeast Florida community with technology awareness and education. Later this season, the Jaguars and Tech Mahindra will announce a contribution to local schools.

“This is such an exciting opportunity for the Jaguars and our city,” said Mayor Lenny Curry. “In today’s digital age, the innovative, state-of-the-art technology Tech Mahindra brings as a Digital Technology and Analytics Partner will truly be an asset to Jacksonville, strengthening our reputation as a premier destination for sports and entertainment. As a longtime Jaguars fan and mayor of this city, I look forward to what this collaboration will bring the sport, and our community.”

“As a sports enthusiast at heart, I am excited about our partnership with the Jacksonville Jaguars,” said Jagdish Mitra, CMO & CSO of Tech Mahindra. “We plan to create immersive fan experiences with digital technologies and can help make the team smarter with artificial intelligence & advanced analytics. We share the Jaguars’ mission to not just make the game better, but also to enable the young minds of the Jacksonville community with tech awareness and education.”

Tech Mahindra is already familiar with Jacksonville as the parent company of the HCI Group, a healthcare IT consulting company headquartered in Northeast Florida.

“It is great that HCI’s parent company, Tech Mahindra, believes in the local community and our football pride in the Jaguars,” HCI CEO Ricky Caplin said. “It’s an opportunity for us to collaborate and build the Jacksonville community further.”

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra represents the connected world, offering innovative and customer-centric information technology experiences, enabling Enterprises, Associates and the Society to Rise™. We are a USD 4.9 billion company with 113,550+ professionals across 90 countries, helping over 926 global customers including Fortune 500 companies. Our convergent, digital, design experiences, innovation platforms and reusable assets connect across a number of technologies to deliver tangible business value and experiences to our stakeholders. Tech Mahindra is amongst the Fab 50 companies in Asia (Forbes 2016 list). We are part of the USD 21 billion Mahindra Group that employs more than 200,000 people in over 100 countries. The Group operates in the key industries that drive economic growth, enjoying a leadership position in tractors, utility vehicles, after-market, information technology and vacation ownership. Learn more about Mahindra on www.mahindra.com / Twitter and Facebook: @MahindraRise.

About the Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are a professional football team, one of 32 member clubs of the National Football League (NFL), aligned in the South Division of the American Football Conference (AFC). Founded on Nov. 30, 1993, the team began play as an expansion team in 1995 and is in its 24th season of competition in 2018. The team is owned by Shahid Khan, who purchased the franchise in January 2012. The club plays its home games at TIAA Bank Field, located near the St. Johns River in downtown Jacksonville, Fla. Since their inaugural season in 1995, the Jaguars have won three division titles and made seven playoff appearances, playing in 14 postseason games. The Jaguars were AFC South champions in 2017 and won two playoff games en route to their third AFC Championship game appearance.

