Tech Mahindra : Announces Technology and Analytics Partnership with the Jacksonville Jaguars

Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting
and business re-engineering services and solutions today announced a
partnership with the Jacksonville Jaguars. As the Technology and
Analytics Partner and Digital Strategy Partner of the Jaguars, Tech
Mahindra will provide next generation digital technology expertise, such
as artificial intelligence and advanced analytics, to enrich the fan
experience and create front office efficiencies.
“I am a huge admirer of football,” said CP Gurnani, Managing
Director and CEO of Tech Mahindra. “The Jags embody the top three
ingredients of success – strategic thinking, immaculate execution and
most importantly seamless collaboration. They demonstrate the value of
ambition and alternate thinking, which is core to the American ethos and
just as relevant for businesses. Tech Mahindra’s connection with the
Jacksonville community is already deep with HCI Group. Our multiyear
partnership with the Jacksonville Jaguars will enable us to create many
new opportunities in the U.S. I am excited and ready to chant DUUUVAL.”
“The Jaguars’ organization is powered by innovation,” said Jaguars
President Mark Lamping. “This strategic partnership with Tech
Mahindra will fuel that pursuit with a data-driven and technologically
advanced approach to a variety of challenges that face a growing NFL
franchise. We’re excited to welcome them to the Jaguars family and eager
to get to work.”
Tech Mahindra has also committed to empowering the Northeast Florida
community with technology awareness and education. Later this season,
the Jaguars and Tech Mahindra will announce a contribution to local
schools.
“This is such an exciting opportunity for the Jaguars and our city,”
said Mayor Lenny Curry. “In today’s digital age, the innovative,
state-of-the-art technology Tech Mahindra brings as a Digital Technology
and Analytics Partner will truly be an asset to Jacksonville,
strengthening our reputation as a premier destination for sports and
entertainment. As a longtime Jaguars fan and mayor of this city, I look
forward to what this collaboration will bring the sport, and our
community.”
“As a sports enthusiast at heart, I am excited about our partnership
with the Jacksonville Jaguars,” said Jagdish Mitra, CMO & CSO of
Tech Mahindra. “We plan to create immersive fan experiences with digital
technologies and can help make the team smarter with artificial
intelligence & advanced analytics. We share the Jaguars’ mission to not
just make the game better, but also to enable the young minds of the
Jacksonville community with tech awareness and education.”
Tech Mahindra is already familiar with Jacksonville as the parent
company of the HCI Group, a healthcare IT consulting company
headquartered in Northeast Florida.
“It is great that HCI’s parent company, Tech Mahindra, believes in the
local community and our football pride in the Jaguars,” HCI CEO Ricky
Caplin said. “It’s an opportunity for us to collaborate and build
the Jacksonville community further.”
About Tech Mahindra
Tech Mahindra represents the connected world, offering innovative and
customer-centric information technology experiences, enabling
Enterprises, Associates and the Society to Rise™. We are a USD 4.9
billion company with 113,550+ professionals across 90 countries, helping
over 926 global customers including Fortune 500 companies. Our
convergent, digital, design experiences, innovation platforms and
reusable assets connect across a number of technologies to deliver
tangible business value and experiences to our stakeholders. Tech
Mahindra is amongst the Fab 50 companies in Asia (Forbes 2016 list). We
are part of the USD 21 billion Mahindra Group that employs more than
200,000 people in over 100 countries. The Group operates in the key
industries that drive economic growth, enjoying a leadership position in
tractors, utility vehicles, after-market, information technology and
vacation ownership. Learn more about Mahindra on www.mahindra.com /
Twitter and Facebook: @MahindraRise.
About the Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars are a professional football team, one of 32
member clubs of the National Football League (NFL), aligned in the South
Division of the American Football Conference (AFC). Founded on Nov. 30,
1993, the team began play as an expansion team in 1995 and is in its
24th season of competition in 2018. The team is owned by Shahid Khan,
who purchased the franchise in January 2012. The club plays its home
games at TIAA Bank Field, located near the St. Johns River in downtown
Jacksonville, Fla. Since their inaugural season in 1995, the Jaguars
have won three division titles and made seven playoff appearances,
playing in 14 postseason games. The Jaguars were AFC South champions in
2017 and won two playoff games en route to their third AFC Championship
game appearance.
