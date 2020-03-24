Tech Rallies As Nvidia Optimism Buoys Chip Stocks -- Tech Roundup

The technology sector rallied amid signs that Congress was on the verge of passing a massive stimulus bill.

Chip stocks, which have become proxies for expectations about the functioning of international supply chains and the global economy in general, were leading the surge Tuesday.

Shares of Nvidia, the maker of high-end graphics chips, rose by more than 15%. In a virtual meeting with analysts Tuesday, hosted in lieu of its typical annual gathering, Nvidia provided a relatively upbeat view for its business despite the harsh effects of the pandemic.

Apple suppliers such as Skyworks Solutions and Qorvo were also rising sharply.

