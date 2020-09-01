Log in
Tech Rises On Strong Zoom Earnings, New IPhone Anticipation -- Tech Roundup

09/01/2020 | 05:08pm EDT

Shares of technology companies rose after strong earnings from one fast-growing software company and excitement about the latest launches from Apple.

"With no chance that the Fed will be tightening over the next handful of years, investors continue to pile into stocks, with no love lost for the 'stay-at-home' stocks," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA Group, in a note to clients.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications surged by about 40% after the maker of video-conferencing software posted a more than fivefold increase in quarterly revenue, convincing investors that its stratospheric growth in the prior quarter was more than a one-off. Zoom is being accepted as having "lasting status as the winner in the unified communications market as a whole," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients. But there could eventually be a revaluation of the stock under the "assumption that work, educate, and healthcare from home dynamics will subside post-Covid," the Morgan Stanley analysts said.

Apple shares rose after reports the tech giant would soon unveil a number of 5G-network enabled iPhones.

Shares of another market darling, Tesla, fell by about 4%, after a dizzying run-up in recent weeks, after the electric-car maker said it would sell about $5 billion worth of shares in a follow-on offering. Split-adjusted, shares are still up by more than 60% since the start of August. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

