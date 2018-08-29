Tech Sector Drives U.S. Stocks Higher

By David Hodari and Amrith Ramkumar

-- Tech stocks continue to climb

-- U.S., Canada pursue Nafta revision

-- Turkish lira drops after central bank action

Gains in technology shares lifted U.S. stocks Wednesday, propelling major indexes to a fourth straight session of gains as investors monitored the latest trade developments.

Optimism about trade has buoyed stocks recently, as the U.S. struck a deal with Mexico this week and has charted a path to resolve its tariff fight with China.

Worries that protectionist policies would weaken the global economy have hurt markets throughout the year, but some analysts view the most recent developments as a sign the Trump administration wants to avoid growth-hindering policies.

Still, after markets rejoiced Monday following news of the agreement with Mexico, investors are waiting to see if other compromises will follow. Some remain skeptical the U.S. and China can reach a timely deal, after months of escalating rhetoric between the world's largest economies.

With trade uncertainty hanging over markets, some investors continue to favor technology firms that have steadily increased revenue and are less sensitive to global growth.

"These are the big growers in terms of sales," said John Toohey, head of equities at USAA Asset Management. "That's all still attractive to investors at a time when there's relatively low growth economically world-wide."

The S&P 500 added 16.52 points, or 0.6%, to 2914.04, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 79.65 points, or 1%, to 8109.69. Both indexes set all-time highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average erased early losses and closed up 60.55 points, or 0.2%, at 26124.57.

Amazon.com and Google parent Alphabet were among the S&P 500's leaders after Morgan Stanley raised its price targets on the internet stalwarts. Amazon rose $65.28, or 3.4%, to $1,998.10, while Alphabet climbed $18.79, or 1.5%, to $1,264.65.

Software firms also surged, with Red Hat, Adobe Systems and Microsoft each climbing more than 1.5%.

Even within the technology sector, investors have generally favored software and internet companies less dependent on trade, particularly with China.

Some hope agreements with Canada and the European Union will make negotiations with the Asian nation less contentious.

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said bilateral talks with the Trump administration toward a revamped North American Free Trade Agreement kicked off in earnest Wednesday and reiterated her optimism now that issues related to automobiles are largely resolved.

"We may see quick deals with the likes of Mexico, Canada and the EU, whereas the discussion with China seems more deeply entrenched," said Kiran Ganesh, head of investment advice solutions at UBS Global Wealth Management.

Aside from trade disputes with China and its Nafta co-signatories, the U.S. has also taken a more aggressive stance against Turkey in recent months, with Washington and Ankara levying tariffs against one another.

Those escalating tensions have stung the Turkish lira, which fell further Wednesday. The lira dropped against the dollar after the Turkish central bank said it had doubled the bank's borrowing limits for overnight transactions at the interbank money market.

Despite worries that weakness in Turkey and other emerging markets will spread, resilient economic and earnings data have supported stocks.

U.S. economic growth was slightly stronger during the second quarter than an earlier estimate, the Commerce Department said, and corporate profits continue to grow steadily.

Investors are looking to Thursday inflation data for the latest reading on consumer prices, as some remain concerned that gradually accelerating inflation and rising interest rates could threaten corporate profits.

On Wednesday, the WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 other currencies, rose less than 0.1%. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note edged down to 2.882% from 2.884%. Yields fall as bond prices rise.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 added 0.3%.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed 0.2% higher, while China's Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.3%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.2%.

Write to David Hodari at David.Hodari@dowjones.com and Amrith Ramkumar at amrith.ramkumar@wsj.com