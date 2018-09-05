Tech Sector Hit Amid Trade Uncertainty

By Riva Gold and Amrith Ramkumar

-- Nafta talks set to resume

-- Technology stocks fall

-- Dollar falls as British pound surges

Declines in internet stocks dragged down the S&P 500 Wednesday as investors awaited updates on key trading relationships.

The index dropped 0.3% and was on track for its third decline in the past four sessions, though it remains near an all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was recently up 16 points, or less than 0.1%, to 25968, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 1%.

Wednesday's stumble for technology shares came as Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey and Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg testified in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee about their platforms' handling of manipulation by foreign actors during the 2016 presidential election. Worries about heavier regulation have hung over the sector, and some investors are also anxious that tariffs will hurt trade-dependent internet firms.

Those broader concerns about trade and the outlook for emerging markets have hurt major indexes lately, with some analysts expecting the U.S. to escalate tariffs on China this week. Some investors fear a far-reaching global growth slowdown that could eventually spread to the U.S. economy, which has remained steady despite ongoing trade threats.

"If the administration goes ahead with the threats that it's made...then we can see really major risks for risk assets like the stock market over the balance of the year," said Charles Dumas, chief economist at TS Lombard.

More tariffs on China could trigger further falls in growth-sensitive stock sectors, emerging markets and commodities, analysts have said.

Twitter fell 4.8%, while Facebook and Google parent Alphabet each shed more than 1.5%. Other internet firms, including Amazon.com and Netflix, also retreated.

The U.S. and Canada were set to resume efforts Wednesday to resolve issues holding up a renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement. President Trump reiterated over the Labor Day weekend that if the U.S. and Canada fail to reach a deal, his administration could move forward on a pact that excludes Canada.

Analysts said a deal last week with Mexico was a positive sign, but some investors remain worried about trade negotiations with Canada, the European Union and China.

"The Canadian situation appears to be a little bit more intractable at the moment," said Mark Travis, president of Intrepid Capital Management.

Investors have been debating how long the U.S. economy could continue performing well in the face of weakness in other parts of the world. Some remain anxious that export-dependent companies could face more challenges if trade tensions continue.

Weak economic data in China in particular has concerned some analysts. A private gauge Wednesday showed that growth in activity in China's service sector slowed in August, in contrast with official data that pointed to a faster expansion in the sector.

A new deal with Canada and Mexico "would be treated very favorably by markets, not because it provides new juice to the economy, but because it averts a worst-case scenario," said David Donabedian, chief investment officer of CIBC Private Wealth Management, pointing to a high degree of integration between U.S., Canadian and Mexican supply chains.

The Bank of Canada kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged Wednesday, in part to give officials time to see how the trade talks unfold.

The WSJ Dollar Index was down 0.2% after six straight sessions of advances. The South African rand fell sharply while Indonesia's rupiah was hovering around levels last seen during the Asian financial crisis two decades ago.

The British pound surged 0.8% against the dollar after Bloomberg News reported that Britain and Germany have abandoned key Brexit demands, potentially easing the path to a deal.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was unchanged at 2.902%, according to Tradeweb.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 declined 1.1%, while the weak Chinese economic data, recent declines in commodity prices and a typhoon in Japan added to the downbeat tone in Asian markets.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 2.6%, with internet firm Tencent Holdings among the worst performers, and Japan's Nikkei Stock Average shed 0.5%. Australia's S&P ASX 200 fell 1% in its biggest drop since March.

