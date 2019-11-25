Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Tech Shares Power U.S. Stocks Higher

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 03:45pm EST

By Caitlin Ostroff and Akane Otani

U.S. stocks climbed toward records Monday, buoyed by a rally in shares of technology companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 146 points, or 0.5%, to 28021. The S&P 500 added 0.6% and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.2%, with both indexes heading toward fresh closing highs.

Stocks around the world got a boost after Chinese officials called for speeding up the introduction of penalties and punitive action for infringement of patents and copyrights in a document released Sunday. The U.S. has indicated it wants clearer assurances that China will follow through on the commitments it has made on the issue, and on others such as agricultural purchases, before negotiators will travel to Beijing for a new round of talks for a "phase one" trade deal.

"People think China is willing to make concessions," said Lewis Grant, a portfolio manager at Hermès Investment Management. "It shows a willingness on China's part to come to the table and keep talking."

Optimism on trade sent investors out of gold, which tends to gain favor when money managers are feeling more uncertain about the growth outlook. Gold for November delivery fell 0.4% to $1,456.60 a troy ounce.

Riskier assets such as stocks rallied, with shares of technology companies among the biggest gainers in the U.S.

Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia rose 1.7% and 4.7%, respectively. The semiconductor firms' shares have often fallen when investors have gotten more nervous about U.S.-China trade tensions and rebounded on signs of progress between Beijing and Washington.

Doubts about the U.S. and China's ability to reach an agreement on trade have driven volatility throughout global markets this year, although major U.S. indexes have nevertheless managed to climb double-digit percentages in 2019.

A flurry of deal-making activity also drove swings among individual stocks Monday.

Tiffany shares added 6.3% after LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton said it reached an agreement to buy the U.S. jeweler for more than $16 billion. LVMH shares gained 2% in Paris.

Charles Schwab rose 1.4% after it agreed to buy smaller rival TD Ameritrade Holding in a stock-swap transaction valued at about $26 billion. TD Ameritrade shares climbed 6.8%.

EBay shares jumped 2% after the e-commerce company said it agreed to sell its StubHub ticketing business to a Switzerland-based firm, Viagogo.

In the U.K., the pound rose 0.6% against the U.S. dollar as the Conservative Party maintained a lead in weekend opinion polls after unveiling its manifesto for the Dec. 12 general elections. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday made a series of spending pledges and ruled out increases in income tax. The FTSE 100 index advanced 0.9%.

The market is starting to anticipate that the Conservative Party, which has avoided taking any extreme positions in its manifesto, will win a majority in the elections, Hermès Investment Management's Mr. Grant said.

The pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 1%, led by gains in the basic resources and travel and leisure sectors.

Write to Caitlin Ostroff at caitlin.ostroff@wsj.com and Akane Otani at akane.otani@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES 1.61% 39.785 Delayed Quote.112.08%
CHRISTIAN DIOR SE 2.83% 472.8 Real-time Quote.37.71%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.57% 28038.68 Delayed Quote.19.50%
EBAY INC. 2.15% 35.885 Delayed Quote.25.12%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
LEWIS GROUP LIMITED -0.78% 32.94 End-of-day quote.-4.52%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE 2.02% 404.25 Real-time Quote.53.47%
MAJOR HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 0.07 End-of-day quote.7.69%
NASDAQ 100 1.10% 8362.905312 Delayed Quote.30.58%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.25% 8626.117909 Delayed Quote.28.20%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 4.73% 221.075 Delayed Quote.57.97%
REACH PLC -0.53% 93.4 Delayed Quote.42.27%
S&P 500 0.65% 3130.57 Delayed Quote.24.07%
STOXX EUROPE 600 1.02% 408.09 Delayed Quote.19.12%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 1.02% 879.87 Delayed Quote.22.54%
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION 7.76% 51.89 Delayed Quote.-1.70%
THE 600 GROUP PLC -2.16% 18.1 Delayed Quote.23.33%
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION 2.32% 49.345 Delayed Quote.16.06%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
03:45pTech Shares Power U.S. Stocks Higher
DJ
01:07pTech Shares Power U.S. Stocks Higher
DJ
12:35pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Recharged trade hopes boost FTSE, mid-caps hit 15-month high
RE
12:06pEUROPE : Transatlantic dealmaking sends European shares back to four-year peak
RE
11:19aBlack Friday darker for some retail stocks than others
RE
10:51aTech Shares Power U.S. Stocks Higher
DJ
10:06aTSX set to break five-day losing streak on improving trade sentiment
RE
09:56aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Gain on Trade-Talks Optimism
DJ
09:54aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Gain on Trade-Talks Optimism
DJ
08:58aGlobal Stocks Gain as China Moves to Boost Intellectual Property Rights
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1China and U.S. moving closer to trade deal, but no agreement on tariff rollbacks - report
2Novartis takes on Sanofi, Amgen with $9.7 billion takeover of heart drug maker
3No 'phase two' U.S.-China deal on the horizon, officials say
4China and U.S. moving closer to trade deal, but no agreement on tariff rollbacks
5TIFFANY & CO. : Tiffany Shares Rise in Premarket Trading After LVMH Deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group