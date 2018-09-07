Tech Shares Regain Some Lost Ground

By Ben St. Clair and Corrie Driebusch

-- Asian stocks finish with weekly loss

-- Emerging markets slip into bear territory

-- U.S. stocks open lower following jobs report

Technology stocks recovered some of their recent losses Friday, though a rough few days for the sector dragged the Nasdaq Composite toward its worst week in months.

The tech-heavy index gained 0.4% Friday and the S&P 500 bounced around the flatline, with tech stocks as some of the index's best performers. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.1%.

Fears of tariffs, increased government regulation and pricing pressures weighed on tech companies in recent sessions. Internet companies such as Facebook and Twitter tumbled earlier this week as executives testified before Congress about foreign influence on their platforms in the 2016 presidential election. On Thursday, semiconductor stocks slumped on lowered analyst expectations and ongoing worries about how resilient their revenue will be if the U.S. trade dispute with China grows.

Facebook shares rose 0.9% Friday but are still on pace to end the week down 6.7%. Twitter's stock climbed 1.3% in recent trading, putting its weekly loss at 11%.

The Nasdaq Composite is set to end the week 1.9% lower, its worst drop since the last week of June.

More broadly, stocks wobbled Friday after the August jobs report showed a pickup in hiring and healthy wage growth, bolstering the case for the Federal Reserve to continue raising rates at its current pace.

The August report showed a pickup in wage growth, a metric that is closely watched by the Federal Reserve as an indicator of inflation. The rise in wages could encourage more short-term rate increases from the Fed, some analysts said.

"We could see some jitters in markets," said Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist for Invesco, noting that earlier this year, the last time wages grew at nearly as high a pace, it caused some turmoil in the stock market. "If inflation is going up too much, instead of the Fed pausing, it could need to tighten more."

Labor Department data showed the U.S. added 201,000 jobs in August, ahead of forecasts for 192,000 additional jobs. Average hourly earnings were up 2.9% from a year earlier, while the unemployment rate held steady.

Technology stocks recovered slightly following a rough few days for the group that included Senate hearings for internet companies and steep declines for semiconductor companies. Shares of Amazon.com, Twitter, Facebook and Netflix climbed in recent trading, though the S&P 500 technology sector remains on track to end the week down about 2.3%.

Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasurys edged higher to 2.927%, up from 2.886% ahead of the jobs report and 2.877% Thursday. Yields move inversely to prices.

The dollar turned higher against a basket of currencies; the ICE Dollar Index was recently up 0.1%, buoyed by gains against the euro and yen.

Around the globe, fears of contagion in emerging markets and ongoing trade tensions have helped push Asian and European stocks lower this week, with most major indexes set to close with a weekly loss. On Thursday, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell into bear market territory, defined as a 20% drop from a recent peak.

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell less than 0.1%, with the banking and travel-and-leisure sectors leading declines.

Shares in Deutsche Bank fell 1.8% after reports that Chinese conglomerate HNA Group, one of the bank's largest shareholders, planned to sell its 7.6% stake in the bank.

In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was flat and the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4%.

Meanwhile, South Korea's Kospi was down 0.3% and Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.8%, with the Japanese index set to close lower for the sixth consecutive trading day.

In commodities, U.S. crude slipped 0.8% to $67.24 a barrel, following declines Thursday after a weekly report showed U.S. inventories of petroleum products were already starting to rise as the lower-demand fall season nears.

