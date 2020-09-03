Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tech Slides On Rotation Out Of High-Momentum Sector -- Tech Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/03/2020 | 05:19pm EDT

Shares of technology companies slid as investors abruptly rotated out of the biggest winners from the coronavirus bull market.

"It's a combination of things: we had this incredible runup, so some stocks probably were due to fall anyway," said Joe Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade. "We still have questions with 'is there going to be a [fiscal] financing package or not?' Things seemed to look pretty good yesterday, then (Senate Majority Leader) Mitch McConnell threw a little bit of cold water on that ... and I think that makes people nervous, too."

Shares of electric carmaker Tesla compounded recent losses, retreating by 9% to close at $407, almost 20% below its highs Tuesday.

"Tesla's whole history has been volatile," said Mr. Kinahan. "They and Apple, leading up to the split, they had this incredible run."

Shares of other giants, including Apple, Facebook, Microsoft, Amazon.com and Google parent Alphabet were down by 3.5% or more. Facebook said it will prohibit new political advertisements in the week before the U.S. presidential election in November and seek to flag any candidates' premature claims of victory, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said Thursday. Wall Street strategists have argued for weeks whether the improbable runup in these stocks, coming in the midst of a major recession, was a speculative bubble driven by a new generation of day traders -- the so-called Robinhood Markets crowd.

According to some observers, the trading app, which allowed bored, home-bound professionals to jump into the stock market and back hot stocks like the "mega cap" tech companies, has been a principal driver of one of the sharpest and unanticipated rallies in living memory.

Shares of "stay-at-home" stocks, companies whose business has picked up due to "remote working" trends, including videoconferencing app Zoom Video Technologies and digital-signature company DocuSign, were even harder hit.

Apple said it would delay until early next year a privacy change that would invite iPhone users to keep their devices cloaked from apps that want to track them, following complaints from Facebook and others that the move would thwart digital advertising sales. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -5.12% 1629.51 Delayed Quote.21.66%
APPLE INC. -8.01% 120.88 Delayed Quote.78.99%
DOCUSIGN, INC. -8.73% 242.01 Delayed Quote.257.79%
FACEBOOK -3.76% 291.12 Delayed Quote.47.38%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -6.19% 217.3 Delayed Quote.37.79%
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION -1.54% 38.27 Delayed Quote.-22.15%
TESLA, INC. -9.02% 407 Delayed Quote.386.46%
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. -9.97% 381.32 Delayed Quote.460.44%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57pWRAPUP 1-Fed policymakers signal comfort with higher inflation
RE
05:55pKimberly-Clark to buy Indonesian diaper maker Softex for $1.2 billion
RE
05:50pKimberly-Clark to buy Indonesian diaper maker Softex for $1.2 bln
RE
05:42pSoybean futures top two-year peak on increased Chinese demand
RE
05:35pFormFree Promotes Cindy Snow to Chief Operating Officer (COO)
SE
05:30pJobless Claims Hold Steady in New York, New Jersey
DJ
05:24pUtilities Down, But Not By Much, On Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:22pCommunications Services Down As Investors Sell Summer Winners -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:19pTech Slides On Rotation Out Of High-Momentum Sector -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:18pNew York hedge fund founder charged with fraud over Neiman Marcus bankruptcy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A. : EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : Sells $676 Million Stake in Wind and Solar Portfolio
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : Amazon bucks UK labour market gloom with 7,000 new jobs
3SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : Siemens Healthineers Places EUR2.73 Billion of New Shares
4ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : Copper eases as Chile, Peru supplies pressure prices
5ZALANDO SE : ZALANDO : Buy rating from Barclays

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group