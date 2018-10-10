Tech Slides as Rotation Out of Sector Picks up Pace -- Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies fell sharply as some of the bull-market leaders incurred major losses in a flight from risk. The SPDR Select Technology Sector exchange-traded fund, which tracks the performance of the Standard & Poor's 500 tech industry group, fell by more than 4.8%. In recent weeks, traders had begun to shift money from the richly valued sector into health-care stocks and elsewhere. That rotation picked up pace Wednesday after analysts at brokerage Barclays warned their could be more earnings disappointments in store for Internet companies in the third quarter. Shares of chip makers Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia, both of which have risen by roughly tenfold in the last five years as global demand for high-end chips surged, were down by 5% or more. Japanese investment powerhouse SoftBank Group's Vision Fund is considering buying a majority stake in shared-workspace pioneer WeWork for as much as $15 to $20 billion. Private-equity firm Thoma Bravo said it is acquiring cybersecurity company Imperva in a deal valued at $2.1 billion.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com