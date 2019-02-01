Tech Slightly Lower After Amazon Earnings -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies fell after disappointment in Amazon.com's earnings.

Investors were concerned about the online megastore's Indian expansion and other costs. Thousands of products were pulled from Amazon.com's India website Friday -- the first direct impact from the country's new e-commerce rules, designed to protect local retailers.

Apple apologized for a security flaw in its FaceTime feature and said it would offer a software fix in the coming week.

