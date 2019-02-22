Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tech Stocks Climb as Momentum Traders Chase Gains - Tech Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 05:00pm EST

Shares of technology companies rose as momentum traders chased gains in the riskiest niches of the stock market. Some strategists say the force of the upward momentum suggests that further gains are in store this year. "Yes, stocks are quite extended near term," said Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist at brokerage LPL Financial, in a note to clients. "but historically, extended markets have tended to deliver continued outperformance over the next several months."

Social network Facebook is shutting down its Onavo app that tracks user behavior, a sign it's rethinking how it collects information about users amid widespread privacy concerns. The move comes as Facebook faces scrutiny from lawmakers and regulators across the world about the extent to which consumers understand how Facebook collects information about people on the internet.

Shares of Roku rose sharply after the maker of video-streaming technology reported earnings ahead of analysts' expectations.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:22pCARICOM CARIBBEAN COMMUNITY : St. Kitts and Nevis preparing to host the 30th Inter-Sessional Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), 26-27 February
PU
05:21pTRUMP'S ECONOMY 'A LITTLE UNDER' 3 PERCENT GROWTH GOAL : Fed
RE
05:19pCanada's Barrick considers buyout of rival Newmont Mining
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:12pCommunications Services Up On Trade Bets - Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:12pCanadian dollar notches two-week high on rising U.S.-China trade deal hopes
RE
05:06pU.S.-China trade hopes lift stocks; oil hits three-month high
RE
05:04pU.S.-China trade hopes lift stocks; oil hits three-month high
RE
05:00pTech Stocks Climb as Momentum Traders Chase Gains - Tech Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : How Venezuela turns its useless bank notes into gold
2BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Kraft Heinz discloses SEC probe, $15 billion write-down; shares dive..
3THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : KRAFT HEINZ : shares fall 28 percent after writedown, dividend cut
4BAIDU : BAIDU : Why Some Investors Are Skeptical About China's Search Giant -- Update
5Canada's Barrick considers buyout of rival Newmont Mining

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.