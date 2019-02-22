Tech Stocks Climb as Momentum Traders Chase Gains - Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose as momentum traders chased gains in the riskiest niches of the stock market. Some strategists say the force of the upward momentum suggests that further gains are in store this year. "Yes, stocks are quite extended near term," said Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist at brokerage LPL Financial, in a note to clients. "but historically, extended markets have tended to deliver continued outperformance over the next several months."

Social network Facebook is shutting down its Onavo app that tracks user behavior, a sign it's rethinking how it collects information about users amid widespread privacy concerns. The move comes as Facebook faces scrutiny from lawmakers and regulators across the world about the extent to which consumers understand how Facebook collects information about people on the internet.

Shares of Roku rose sharply after the maker of video-streaming technology reported earnings ahead of analysts' expectations.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com