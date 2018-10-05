Tech Stocks' Decline Pull Shares Lower

By Avantika Chilkoti and Corrie Driebusch

Technology stocks extended their declines Friday, dragging major U.S. stock indexes lower and putting the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite on track for its worst week since early spring.

Investors sold shares of the year's best performers, rotating out of top-returning sectors, such as tech and consumer companies, to instead buy up shares of so-called safety stocks, such as utilities.

The rotation sent the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite down more than 1.6%. For the week, the index is off 3.7%, on track for its worst performance since the week ended March 23. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 245 points, or 0.9%, to 26382, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.8%.

"Tech is definitely pulling back this week, but given the backdrop of strong earnings, it's just a pullback after a run-up earlier this year, not a reversal," said Jeff James, portfolio manager at Driehaus Capital Management, who added that he had reduced his tech exposure recently.

Shares of technology companies in the S&P 500, which have been the best performers in 2018 as investors chased growth, slumped 1.6%.

Friday's selling continued Thursday's steep declines. One reason for the drop: the recent slide in U.S. government bonds sparked by a crescendo of positive news on the U.S. economy and easing trade tensions. The recent bond-market selloff has sent Treasury yields to multiyear highs.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose to 3.238%, the highest level in more than seven years, compared with 3.196% Thursday. Yields move inversely to prices.

Yields ticked higher after Labor Department data showed hiring slowed in September even as the unemployment rate fell. U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose a seasonally adjusted 134,000 in September, the smallest gain in a year. Wages advanced 2.8% from a year earlier, while the unemployment rate fell to 3.7% from 3.9% in August. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast a 180,000 increase in payrolls in September.

Friday's jobs report, though weaker than expected, still broadly confirmed recent momentum in the U.S. economy, some analysts said.

As the economy grows, however, the fear is that it could trigger concerns around inflation and tighter monetary policy. That has sparked worries among stock investors who fear strong economic growth could mean the Federal Reserve raises rates faster than anticipated.

Many analysts and traders said they expect stocks will end the year higher, but they expect more swings similar to Thursday's and Friday's moves in the final three months of the year.

"We're going to be seeing more volatility," said Tracie McMillion, head of Global Asset Allocation at Wells Fargo Investment Institute. "The market is trying to assess: How do you discount stock prices when interest rates are going up?"

Investors have been selling bonds around the world in recent weeks, but so far yields have risen faster in the U.S. than in Europe as investors anticipate higher American growth.

In other stock markets, the Stoxx Europe 600 declined 0.9%. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.8% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 0.2%.

India's benchmark S&P BSE Sensex led Asian markets lower, dropping 2.3% as investors anticipated a rate increase from the Reserve Bank of India, which is battling with a widening current-account deficit and rising global oil prices.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 currencies, fell 0.1%.

