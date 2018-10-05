Tech Stocks Tumble as Market Momentum Stalls

By Corrie Driebusch and Avantika Chilkoti

Technology stocks took another leg down Friday, dragging major U.S. stock indexes lower and putting the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite on track for its worst week since early spring.

Investors sold many of the year's best performing stocks, moving into so-called safety stocks such as utilities. The sentiment shift occurred as the stock market's momentum appeared to stall in the face of suddenly higher long-term government bond yields.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell more than 1%. For the week, the index is off 3.2%, which would be its worst performance since the week ended March 23. Among big tech stocks, Apple slumped nearly 2% while Netflix fell more than 3%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 245 points, or 0.9%, to 26382, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.8%.

"Tech is definitely pulling back this week, but given the backdrop of strong earnings, it's just a pullback after a run-up earlier this year, not a reversal," said Jeff James, portfolio manager at Driehaus Capital Management, who added that he had reduced his tech exposure recently.

As Treasury yields have risen to multiyear highs, and as solid economic data puts the Federal Reserve on track for more short-term rate increases in coming months, the rising yields on bonds have some investors questioning the value of their stockholdings relative to the perceived safety of their bondholdings.

The result has been two days in a row of big drops in the stock market. And while many analysts and traders said they expect stocks will end the year higher, they said they expect more swings similar to Thursday's and Friday's moves in the final three months of the year.

"We're going to be seeing more volatility," said Tracie McMillion, head of Global Asset Allocation at Wells Fargo Investment Institute. "The market is trying to assess: How do you discount stock prices when interest rates are going up?"

Shares of technology companies in the S&P 500, which have been the best performers in 2018 as investors chased growth, slumped 1.6%.

Smaller stocks also sunk, with the benchmark small-company Russell 2000 index on track to end the week down 4.5%, on pace for its worst week since March.

Government bonds were also on track for a rough week. On Friday the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose to 3.238%, the highest level in more than seven years, compared with 3.196% Thursday. Yields move inversely to prices.

Yields ticked higher after Labor Department data showed hiring slowed in September even as the unemployment rate fell. U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose a seasonally adjusted 134,000 in September, the smallest gain in a year. Wages advanced 2.8% from a year earlier, while the unemployment rate fell to 3.7% from 3.9% in August. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast a 180,000 increase in payrolls in September.

Friday's jobs report, though weaker than expected, still broadly confirmed recent momentum in the U.S. economy, some analysts said.

As the economy grows, however, the fear is that it could trigger concerns around inflation and tighter monetary policy. That has sparked worries among stock investors who fear strong economic growth could mean the Federal Reserve raises rates faster than anticipated.

Investors have been selling bonds around the world in recent weeks, but so far yields have risen faster in the U.S. than in Europe as investors anticipate higher American growth.

In other stock markets, the Stoxx Europe 600 declined 0.9%, putting its weekly losses at 1.8%. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.8% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 0.2%.

India's benchmark S&P BSE Sensex led Asian markets lower, dropping 2.3% as investors anticipated a rate increase from the Reserve Bank of India, which is battling with a widening current-account deficit and rising global oil prices.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 currencies, fell 0.1%.

Write to Corrie Driebusch at corrie.driebusch@wsj.com