Tech Stocks Up on Interest Rates View - Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose as investors grew optimistic about the outlook for interest rates and economic growth.

Shares of Garmin rose more than 15% to an 11-year high after the maker of GPS gear and smartwatches posted quarterly earnings in excess of Wall Street targets.

Brokerage Wells Fargo Securities forecast that sales of artificial-intelligence chips will rise roughly eightfold over the next five years from $4.27 billion in 2018 to $34.3 billion in 2023, as reported earlier.

Tesla shares fell slightly after the electric car maker's general counsel stepped down after two months on the job.

Amazon.com's decision to invest in electric truck maker Rivian could lead to the online megastore competing directly with Tesla, said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients.

Ride-sharing concern Lyft plans to file for an initial public offering as early as next week, The Wall Street Journal reported.

