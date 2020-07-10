Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tech Ticks Down After Dizzying Rally, But Tesla Gains Continue -- Tech Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 05:36pm EDT

Shares of technology companies ticked down as the red-hot sector gave back a modicum of its recent gains.

Shares of Tesla continued their dizzying run, however, with shares of the electric car maker rising almost 10% to over $1500, more than double their value in May.

Amazon.com is requiring its hundreds of thousands of employees remove Chinese video app from mobile devices that access corporate email because of security concerns, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Financial-technology startup Social Finance filed an application with regulators this week to create SoFi Bank, a Utah-based bank of which it would be the sole owner, its latest attempt to formally enter the banking business.

Rackspace Technology said Friday it plans to launch an initial public offering for its stock four years after going private.

Rivian Automotive, an electric pickup-truck startup backed in part by Ford Motor and Amazon.com, said Friday it had secured another $2.5 billion in funding from private investors, helping to fund its goal of releasing new vehicles next year.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 4.45% 6.1 Delayed Quote.-34.52%
TESLA, INC. 10.78% 1544.65 Delayed Quote.233.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56pMagic Valley sugar beet growers replant 53,000 acres
PU
05:56pIDAHO FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : farmers plant more wheat, less spuds and barley
PU
05:46pBLM BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT : offers $500 reward for information on illegal waste dump
PU
05:46pUtilities Up As Treasury Yields Fall -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:41pGilead sparks Wall Street rally
RE
05:40pCommunications Services Up Ahead Of Netflix Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:36pTech Ticks Down After Dizzying Rally, But Tesla Gains Continue -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:31pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Federal Court Orders Defendants to Pay Nearly $1.3 Million in Forex Fraud Scheme
PU
05:31pFinancials Up Ahead Of Next Week's 2Q Earnings Reports -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:30pConsumer Cos Up On Covid-19 Treatment Hopes -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX, INC. : NETFLIX COM INC : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
2NIKE, INC. : NIKE : "Seams" Like Activity Giving Rise To Infringement Risk Supports Appellate Jurisdiction
3TESLA, INC. : Tesla appears poised to electrify S&P 500
4ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. : PANDEMIC-PROOFING: Insurance may never be the same again
5CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: TIM excludes Huawei from 5G core equipment tender - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group