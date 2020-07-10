Tech Ticks Down After Dizzying Rally, But Tesla Gains Continue -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies ticked down as the red-hot sector gave back a modicum of its recent gains.

Shares of Tesla continued their dizzying run, however, with shares of the electric car maker rising almost 10% to over $1500, more than double their value in May.

Amazon.com is requiring its hundreds of thousands of employees remove Chinese video app from mobile devices that access corporate email because of security concerns, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Financial-technology startup Social Finance filed an application with regulators this week to create SoFi Bank, a Utah-based bank of which it would be the sole owner, its latest attempt to formally enter the banking business.

Rackspace Technology said Friday it plans to launch an initial public offering for its stock four years after going private.

Rivian Automotive, an electric pickup-truck startup backed in part by Ford Motor and Amazon.com, said Friday it had secured another $2.5 billion in funding from private investors, helping to fund its goal of releasing new vehicles next year.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com