Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tech Ticks Down As Valuation Concerns Linger -- Tech Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/14/2020 | 05:34pm EDT

Shares of technology companies ticked down as controversy about valuations lingered.

One strategist said the earnings season was the proof in the pudding for the tech sector.

"During this earnings season, those big mega tech companies performed, they confirmed why investors are interested even with valuations high," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

"The fact is we live in an increasingly digital world."

Tesla shares rose after analysts at Bank of America Securities and Morgan Stanley upgraded their ratings on the electric-car maker, which recently posted its fourth straight quarterly profit.

Apple and Google yanked "Fortnite," one of the world's most popular videogames, from their app stores in an escalating battle over the fees they charge developers to distribute their software and process in-app purchases.

DraftKings posted a steeper-than-expected loss for the recent quarter, and shares fell 7%, as the hiatus in sports events weighed on activity on the sports-betting Web site.

The Trump administration has proposed a spending increase of about 30% in the 2021 nondefense budget for artificial intelligence and quantum information science.

Canada's antitrust watchdog said it has launched a civil investigation into Amazon.com, and whether it is abusing its dominant position in the retail sector, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.79% 1504.63 Delayed Quote.13.23%
APPLE INC. -0.09% 459.63 Delayed Quote.53.94%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 0.46% 26.47 Delayed Quote.-25.18%
DRAFTKINGS INC. -5.94% 33.91 Delayed Quote.236.92%
MORGAN STANLEY 0.23% 52.3 Delayed Quote.2.07%
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. 1.51% 70.59 Delayed Quote.-25.82%
TESLA, INC. 1.83% 1650.71 Delayed Quote.287.49%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:52pU.S. prosecutors probe ex-NASA official, Boeing over space contract - sources
RE
05:37pUtilities Down As Investors Respond To Higher Treasury Yields -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:35pCalifornia posts final regulations under landmark digital privacy law impacting consumers, businesses
RE
05:35pCommunications Services Flat As Investors Hedge On Stimulus Prospects -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:34pTech Ticks Down As Valuation Concerns Linger -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:31pIsrael-UAE deal could open up U.S. weapons sales to Gulf kingdom, experts say
RE
05:23pIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Reaches a Staff-Level Agreement with the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan on an Extended Credit Facility Arrangement sitecoreitem
PU
05:18pU.S. oil producer Hess cutting about 10% of workforce -sources
RE
05:18pFinancials Up As Treasury Yields Hold Near Recent Highs -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:17pConsumer Cos Flat After Strong Retail Sales Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : Gold set for worst week since March, pressured by high yields
2SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S : Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S raises its full year guidance
3Coronavirus vaccine developer CureVac raises $213 million in IPO
4BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS, INC. : BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
5LOTUS BAKERIES NV : LOTUS BAKERIES: Half-year results 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group