Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tech Up After FedEx Earnings Bode Well For Online Sales Tallies -- Tech Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/01/2020 | 05:10pm EDT

Shares of technology companies rose after strong fiscal fourth quarter earnings for FedEx suggested online spending has picked up even more than investors had perceived in recent months.

Shares of online megastore Amazon.com rose sharply. SoftBank Group is looking to distance itself from financial technology concern Wirecard, after the Japanese tech conglomerate helped arrange a $1 billion investment months before the German payments company went bust.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEDEX CORPORATION 11.72% 156.66 Delayed Quote.-7.27%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 1.85% 5551 End-of-day quote.16.72%
WIRECARD AG -16.23% 4.8 Delayed Quote.-94.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:50pFAA, Boeing complete 737 MAX certification test flights
RE
05:46pFed Debated Options to Provide More Economic Support -- 2nd Update
DJ
05:23pUtilities Up After Fed Minutes -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:15pMexico exporters urge government to respect foreign investors under new trade deal
RE
05:14pIDAHO FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : dairies encouraged by higher prices
PU
05:11pCommunications Services Up As Investors Return To "Stay-At-Home" Bets -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:10pTech Up After FedEx Earnings Bode Well For Online Sales Tallies -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:09pEREGLI DEMIR VE CELIK FABRIKALARI T : -- Material Event Disclosure (General)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ADYEN N.V. : Police raid Wirecard headquarters as administrator kicks off asset sales
2WIRECARD AG : Allianz to end Wirecard cooperation amid accounting scandal
3GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY : WORKPLACES WITH COVID-19 CASES FACE A QUESTION: What to Tell the Rest of the Staff?
4VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : JP Morgan reaffirms its Sell rating
5MODERNA, INC. : China's Sinopharm unit completes new COVID-19 vaccine plant, doubles capacity

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group