Tech Up After FedEx Earnings Bode Well For Online Sales Tallies -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose after strong fiscal fourth quarter earnings for FedEx suggested online spending has picked up even more than investors had perceived in recent months.

Shares of online megastore Amazon.com rose sharply. SoftBank Group is looking to distance itself from financial technology concern Wirecard, after the Japanese tech conglomerate helped arrange a $1 billion investment months before the German payments company went bust.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com