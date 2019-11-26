Tech Up After Mixed Batch Of Earnings -- Tech Roundup

The technology sector rose slightly after a mixed batch of earnings.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise fell after the computer services company posted fiscal fourth-quarter revenue shy of the Wall Street peg.

Walmart and Target are intensifying efforts to match Amazon.com's promise of one-day delivery for the holiday season, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Xerox Holdings sent another letter to the board of directors at HP, the printer and computer maker that split from HP Enterprises.

HP had rejected its initial buyout offer of $22 a share as too low. Palo Alto Networks fell after the cybersecurity firm posted a wider fiscal first quarter loss as operating expenses climbed.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com