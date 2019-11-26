Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tech Up After Mixed Batch Of Earnings -- Tech Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 05:12pm EST

The technology sector rose slightly after a mixed batch of earnings.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise fell after the computer services company posted fiscal fourth-quarter revenue shy of the Wall Street peg.

Walmart and Target are intensifying efforts to match Amazon.com's promise of one-day delivery for the holiday season, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Xerox Holdings sent another letter to the board of directors at HP, the printer and computer maker that split from HP Enterprises.

HP had rejected its initial buyout offer of $22 a share as too low. Palo Alto Networks fell after the cybersecurity firm posted a wider fiscal first quarter loss as operating expenses climbed.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE -8.48% 15.97 Delayed Quote.32.10%
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC. -11.95% 220.37 Delayed Quote.32.88%
SHARE PLC 0.00% 30.5 Delayed Quote.34.07%
WALMART INC. 0.23% 119.19 Delayed Quote.28.14%
XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION -1.19% 38.3 Delayed Quote.97.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:53pEXCLUSIVE : Hedge fund Citadel's commodities business up about $1 billion for the year - sources
RE
05:42pFAA says it will be the sole issuer of new 737 MAX airworthiness certificates
RE
05:30pUber drives up prices for shared rides, Chicago data reveals
RE
05:18pMORE AUSTRALIANS SHOPPING AROUND FOR A BETTER DEAL : Aer
PU
05:18pNew Zealand Records Oct Goods Trade Deficit of NZ$1 Billion
DJ
05:16pFactbox - The world's biggest electric vehicle battery makers
RE
05:16pFeuding Korean firms risk disrupting electric car battery supplies
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:15pMid America Mortgage Executives to Speak at Upcoming MBA, ALTA Events
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Markets getting fed up with shallow comments
2FACEBOOK : MSCI arms all investors with ESG ratings of 2,800 top firms
3Europe must wean itself off global payment card schemes, ECB says
4INTEL CORPORATION : U.S.-based chip-tech group moving to Switzerland over trade curb fears
5AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD : Avance Gas Holding Ltd Reports Unaudited Results for the Third Quarter of 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group