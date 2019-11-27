Tech Up After Mixed Earnings -- Tech Roundup

The technology sector rose after mixed earnings.

Personal-computer maker Dell Technologies saw shares fall after it cut its revenue projection for the full year.

Printer maker HP posted lower fiscal fourth-quarter earnings as its printing business remained weak, helping to spur an increasingly acrimonious takeover approach from rival Xerox.

Both HP and Dell said shortages of some Intel chips were negatively affecting their operations.

Shares of business-software maker VMWare fell after it forecast revenue growth of 12.5% in fiscal 2020.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com