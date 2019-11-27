Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tech Up After Mixed Earnings -- Tech Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 05:09pm EST

The technology sector rose after mixed earnings.

Personal-computer maker Dell Technologies saw shares fall after it cut its revenue projection for the full year.

Printer maker HP posted lower fiscal fourth-quarter earnings as its printing business remained weak, helping to spur an increasingly acrimonious takeover approach from rival Xerox.

Both HP and Dell said shortages of some Intel chips were negatively affecting their operations.

Shares of business-software maker VMWare fell after it forecast revenue growth of 12.5% in fiscal 2020.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. -5.40% 50.32 Delayed Quote.8.84%
GRAND PARADE INVESTMENTS LIMITED 1.33% 3.8 End-of-day quote.24.18%
INTEL CORPORATION -0.66% 58.51 Delayed Quote.25.51%
SPUR CORPORATION LIMITED 0.04% 26.51 End-of-day quote.16.27%
VMWARE, INC. -2.27% 161.15 Delayed Quote.20.25%
XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION 1.31% 38.8 Delayed Quote.96.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:40pSaudi Aramco IPO's retail offer fully covered with $8.7 billion in orders - lead manager
RE
05:33pUNIVERSITY OF SOUTH WALES : Growing palm oil on former farmland cuts deforestation, CO₂ and biodiversity loss
PU
05:28pDollar Gains on Robust Data, Political Uncertainty Abroad -- Update
DJ
05:16pCorbyn accuses Conservatives of offering up UK health service in U.S. talks
RE
05:16pJohnson offers 'cast-iron guarantee' on British health service
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:12pUtilities Up As Investors Hedge On Trade-Deal Prospects -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:11pCommunications Services Up On Trade Deal Hopes -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:09pTech Up After Mixed Earnings -- Tech Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED : FAIRFAX FINANCIAL : Avante Logixx Announces Closing of First Tranche of C..
2Dato' Seri Ivan Teh Named Entrepreneur of the Year at the SME & Entrepreneurship Business Awards 2019
3NGEX MINERALS LTD. : NGEX MINERALS : Reports Q3 2019 Results
4ALL SONOS BLACK FRIDAY 2019 DEALS: List of Sonos One, Move, Playbar, Sub & Amp Deals Released by Retail Egg
5Global Asphalt Market 2018-2022 | Emergence of New Bitumen Refinery Plants to Boost Market Growth | Technav..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group